Varney: After failed recall, the left can continue ruining California

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued, despite California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeating a recall attempt, the vote still serves as a warning to other liberal states.

THE NO'S HAVE IT - GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM SURVIVES IN CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION

STUART VARNEY: Gavin Newsom won.

By 2 to 1 vote, the recall failed. Newsom remains the governor.

I don’t hear much cheering, but I do hear a big sigh of relief. The left can continue Newsom‘s damaging policies.

Lucky California! How fortunate for you that nothing will change.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There will still be a chronic housing shortage. California’s red tape stops building projects. Newsom will do nothing about that.

California will still have the highest taxes in the land and the highest poverty rate. Newsom will do nothing.

Do you really think that the sorry state of minority education will improve? Get real!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Inadequate forest management. Sky-high gas prices. Most expensive electricity in the country. All of this, the result of Newsom‘s climate policies, which will not change.

And yes, let’s play it again. Three women robbed at gunpoint, in broad daylight, in the middle of Los Angeles! Where is the Newsom "stop crime" plan?

Sorry, California. You are stuck.

But there is a glimmer of light here for the rest of us. We can now see what happens when a very liberal state imposes very liberal policies. It’s a warning to the rest of us: your state, too, can be ruined!