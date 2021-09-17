Varney: Crisis after crisis piling up for Biden

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued President Biden is facing multiple crises from COVID to immigration to the economy.

STUART VARNEY: Rarely has any administration gotten off to such a terrible start.

Barely seven months in and crisis is being piled on top of crisis. The president brought it on himself. He picked an incompetent team to run the government.

They can’t get over Trump Derangement Syndrome. And they’ve given far too much influence to the socialists.

The Afghan catastrophe is not over. We’re being played by the Taliban. It’s a crisis when terrorists have you over a barrel.

There is a defund the police crisis: witness the violent robberies so common these days in our big cities.

Inflation is wiping out wage gains. I’d call that a crisis for working families.

If the border isn’t a crisis, I don’t know what is. The crowd under the bridge has swelled to 11,000. But they are covering it up by banning Fox’s drone flights!

COVID confusion amounts to a crisis. There is no clarity about booster shots. And there are a lot of people unhappy at Biden’s vaccine mandate which threatens jobs and freedom!

When you’re in a tough spot like this, you look for a way out. Biden seems to think 3.5 trillion dollars’ worth of social spending will do the trick.

Free stuff is his last great hope. And if he gets his way with that, we will have an inflation crisis on our hands, and a debt crisis right after that.

Pile them up. Crisis after crisis.

If you’re a Democrat, you must be disappointed. If you’re a Republican you can say "I told you so."

Three and a half years to go!