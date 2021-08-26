Varney: Biden not equipped to deal with 'coming hostage crisis' in Afghanistan

FOX Business' Stuart Varney drew comparisons between the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis and the current Afghanistan crisis on "Varney & Co." Thursday, while ripping President Biden for allowing the Taliban to take control of the Afghan government, arguing that he is "not equipped" to deal with the fallout.

STUART VARNEY: During the hostage crisis with Iran in 1979, every night, the news broadcasts spelled out how many days 52 Americans had been held hostage.

Soon, we may be doing the same thing with the thousands of Americans and our Afghan friends, trapped in Afghanistan.

Five days to the exit deadline. The Taliban say: no extensions. Terrorists are threatening the airport, so Americans are being told don't go there. And the Taliban are stopping Afghans getting there, too. They are stranded. They are trapped.

The military has mounted a herculean effort to get people out. But it ends soon. The military will use the last two days of the operation, Sunday and Monday, to get the soldiers and the aircraft out. That means there's only three evacuation days for Americans and our Afghan friends. Already, the numbers actually getting into the airport has slowed to a trickle.

We are facing a new hostage crisis. I think we're in it already. The Taliban call the shots. They are becoming the hostage takers. They can spin this thing out.

The Teheran crisis, with just 52 hostages, dragged on for 444 days. Tens of thousands are trapped in Afghanistan. Why should the Taliban let them go quickly? We'll no doubt try to pay 'em off, but they're not that interested in money.

We could threaten them with massive military force, but Joe Biden’s heart is not in it.

Late news: The New York Times reports 250,000 Afghans who worked with us, haven't been evacuated.

In other words, the coming hostage crisis just got a whole lot worse.

Our president is not equipped to deal with it.