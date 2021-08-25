Varney: Democrats celebrate victory as their failures continue to rock Kabul

FOX Business host Stuart Varney ripped Democrats on Wednesday for their lack of recognition regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, claiming they're using the passage of the infrastructure bill to distract constituents with "free stuff."

STUART VARNEY: As President Biden was surrendering to the Taliban, the Democrats ignored the betrayal. And tried to change the subject. It was obviously pure politics, but it still leaves a bad taste.

In Congress, Speaker Pelosi ‘celebrated’ the ‘yes’ vote on about $5 trillion worth of spending.

She said: ‘Today is a great day of pride for our country and for Democrats.’

'Pride’ at a socialist win while our president shames our country!

PELOSI CELEBRATES MASSIVE SPENDING DEAL AS CRISIS SURGES IN AFGHANISTAN

When the president spoke yesterday, he called the speaker 'masterful.' And that was before he even mentioned the catastrophe in Afghanistan. It just seems so wrong: all smiles from Democrats, as the gates are shut at the Kabul airport.

Think about this: the administration that brought us disgrace in Afghanistan, will now be in charge of transforming America into a socialist paradise. Political escapism. The president's approval rating has fallen through the floor and his party knows it’s in trouble in the elections next year. So what do they do? They throw a Hail Mary 'socialist' pass, hoping to distract a disgusted electorate with free stuff.

How low can you go?