Varney: ‘Anti-business’ attitude runs strong in Democrat Party

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney torches the Democrats' "anti-business attitude" as employees seek to unionize some of America's most successful companies, arguing Biden and his base are "deliberately" punishing them for their success.

STUART VARNEY: America has produced the world's best tech companies.

You'd think we would be proud of them. Apparently, we're not. Listen to the president, talking about Amazon.

Biden: 'That's why I created the White House task force on worker organization empowerment to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone… And by the way, Amazon, here we come.'

I don't understand the humor. ‘Here we come!’ What's funny about attacking a company that offers health care from day one, fully funded tuition and at least $15 an hour? Not to mention revolutionizing retail, the cloud and space!

BIDEN CHAMPIONS AMAZON UNIONIZATION PUSH: 'AMAZON, HERE WE COME'

Does the president believe that Amazon would have been anywhere near as successful if it were unionized from day one? Would Apple have produced the iPhone if it was a union shop?

This anti-business attitude runs strong in today's Democrat Party. Bernie Sanders hates any and all big companies.

Big is bad to socialists unless it's big government.

AMAZON CONSIDERED CREATING APP FOR ITS WORKERS AND BLOCKING WORDS LIKE 'UNION': REPORT

Senator Elizabeth Warren disparages Big Tech and wants to break it up. Because... It’s crushing the middle class! Really? Big tech has moved millions into the middle class!

I'm tired of it. The president and much of his party, take a negative view of America's most successful companies. They are attacking them, deliberately punishing them for their success.

I think it’s wrong: you don't drag down your best performers, and if you do, the only winners are power-hungry socialists.

The rest of us lose.