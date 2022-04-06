Biden champions Amazon unionization push: 'Amazon, here we come'

President Biden warned Amazon that his administration will fully support unionization efforts within the company during a Wednesday speech.

Biden made the promise during an address to union workers at the North America’s Building Trades Unions legislative conference.

"That's why we created the White House task force on work organization empowerment," Biden began. "To make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone."

"And by the way, Amazon here we come," he added.

Biden's speech comes on the heels of a successful unionization effort among Amazon employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York.

The New York warehouse is the first successful unionization effort in Amazon's history. The company was founded in 1994.

Biden did not detail what his administration may do to assist further unionization movements within the mega-corporation, however.