Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon considered creating app for its workers and blocking words like 'union': report

The news fueled concern about the retailer's approach to organized labor

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 4. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 4

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 4.

Amazon.com Inc staff included the words "union," "grievance," and "living wage" on a preliminary list of terms to block from an internal messaging app it was considering creating to boost worker morale, The Intercept reported on Monday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,366.93 +95.73 +2.93%

The news fueled concern about the retailer's approach to organized labor, days after employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, voted to form Amazon's first union in the United States.

HOW AMAZON WORKERS PULLED OFF A UNION

The Athena Coalition, a labor and activist group that is critical of Amazon, posted on Twitter, "This needs to stop."

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., March 25, 2022. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid./File Photo)

Amazon said it had no plans to screen many of the words highlighted by The Intercept, which cited company documents and a person familiar with a November 2021 executive meeting on the project. The idea was to foster community and encourage high-performers while preventing "the dark side of social media," The Intercept reported. An automatic word filter could block employee messages mentioning slurs, swear words and terms like "slave labor," "robots," and "pay raise."

AMAZON CEO ANDY JASSY’S COMPENSATION VALUED AT $213 MILLION IN 2021

In a statement, Amazon said, "Our teams are always thinking about new ways to help employees engage with each other. This particular program has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all."

Amazon JFK8 distribution center union organizer Jason Anthony waves as he speaks to the press about preliminary results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022. (REUTERS  BRENDAN MCDERMID FILE PHOTO / Reuters Photos)

It added: "The only kinds of words that may be screened are ones that are offensive or harassing, which is intended to protect our team."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A pilot has been slated for later this month, The Intercept reported.