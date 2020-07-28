Varney: American 'turmoil fatigue' works against Biden

Are you ready for the extraordinary turmoil that a Joe Biden win would bring?

After this crazy year, 2020, you have to ask if we can take much more of it. Maybe you have turmoil fatigue? Well, if you're exhausted now, a Biden presidency would knock you out.

It would be a complete reversal of the last four years: taxes would go up across the board, red tape would come back to bind you in knots, and you can say goodbye to cheap energy. That's a lot of change. Is America ready for it?

I don't think so. We've had so much turmoil already this year: a failed impeachment drive, a stunning virus shut-down the likes of which we have never seen before, and an explosion of race-based protest and violence -- not to mention the cancel culture.

I know a lot of people who don't follow the news anymore. It's not that they are for or against President Trump. It's that the extremes you see in the news are unsettling. So you walk away from it.

Now some people approve of Joe Biden's radical policies. But there's a difference between supporting a policy, and living through the changes those policies bring. Raise taxes dramatically, and you'll wake up in the morning and see a recession. Walk away from fossil fuels and you'll wake up in the morning to $4 gas. Defund the police, and you'll be scared to get out of bed.

This may be a factor in the election: When push comes to shove, and you cast that vote, will you want to stay with what we've got, or change everything around all over again. The committed anti-Trumpers will definitely want things to change. But the rest of us? I don't think so.

There is such a thing as turmoil fatigue. I think America is feeling it. And I think it works in Mr. Trump's favor.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on July 28, 2020.