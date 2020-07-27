Varney: Joe Rogan is the latest high-profile refugee from the urban mess

Joe Rogan runs a very successful podcast. It's called "The Joe Rogan Experience." He got a $100 million deal from Spotify -- serious money.

So when he announced that he's leaving California and moving to Texas, I figured it was all about taxes. But apparently, that's not the main reason. No, Joe Rogan has had it with big-city problems.

He says: "When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that's accelerated over the last six, seven, 10 years, I think there's too many people here. I think it's not tenable. I don't think it's manageable."

He's not coming at this from a political point of view: he's not complaining about Democrats or Republicans.

No, he's joining the exodus from cities, period. Urban problems are out of control. And with the virus lock-down, things can only get worse.

He's getting out of Los Angeles, with its chronic homeless problem. They have an education problem too: No classroom learning for LA's kids till next year. And they are cutting the police budget, while crime is rising. Does anyone doubt that California will be raising taxes? People are voting with their feet.

Joe Rogan is the tip of the iceberg: He's a high-profile refugee from the urban mess.

One more time: look out the window from this studio. Look out at mid-town Manhattan on a Monday morning. It should be bustling, but it's not. Joe Rogan is leaving Los Angeles. There are plenty of others leaving America's cities, which are in deep, deep crisis.

Adapted from Stuart Varney's "My Take" monologue on "Varney & Co." on July 27, 2020.