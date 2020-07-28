Twitter limits Donald Trump Jr.'s account features after hydroxychloroquine tweet

Twitter on Tuesday confirmed that it limited some of Donald Trump Jr.'s account capabilities after he posted a video about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a highly debated drug President Trump has touted for its potential to treat the novel coronavirus.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Donald Trump Jr.'s account will have limited functionality for 12 hours, and the social media site deleted his tweet sharing a video that appeared to show doctors discussing the benefits of HCQ to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The Tweet you referenced was in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We are taking action in line with our policy here," the spokesperson said.

Twitter's COVID-19 misinformation policy states that Twitter's teams and machine-learning tools are working to identify and label or remove any tweets that spread potentially harmful misinformation regarding COVID-19 "to keep people safe on Twitter."

"We’ll continue to prioritize removing content when it has a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being...," a March blog post from Twitter regarding COVID-19 misinformation efforts states.

The post adds that while Twitter's automated misinformation efforts are meant to be consistent "they can sometimes lack the context" that the company's human moderators have, which "may result in us making mistakes." Twitter is not permanently suspending any accounts "based solely on our automated enforcement systems" for that reason.

