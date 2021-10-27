US relies on China for too many things: Rep. Wenstrup

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, criticized the House Intelligence Committee for not focusing on China ahead of the committee’s diversity hearing on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. BRAD WENSTRUP: Understand that there is no Chinese business, no Chinese student that isn't connected to the CCP. It is impossible to be part of China and to be associated with China without being associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

And therefore, everyone is some type of a threat. They steal our intellectual property. We have got to start getting away from China. I'd love to have a trustworthy trade relationship with China. That doesn't seem possible at this time.

So we have to be on guard and you have to look at everything. Our supply chain is a mess because we rely on China for too many things, too many things that actually affect our national health and our national security.

