US ‘not prepared’ for war with China, expert warns

The United States’ military readiness is being scrutinized as the country’s relationship with China remains uncertain.

Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow, told "Mornings with Maria" Monday that the U.S. is "not prepared to fight China" as the country fails to deter its biggest adversary.

"It’s not just a question of [them] having a larger Navy than ours. It’s also a question that they have types of weapons that we don’t have and which right now we have no defenses for," he warned.

Chang continued, arguing that although the U.S. has nearly a dozen aircraft carriers, it may not be "helpful" or "useful" in a fight against China.

He also hinted at the possibility of China having cruise missiles "tipped with nuclear weapons." Though it has denied these claims, Chang remains skeptical.

The Department of Defense did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Gatestone Institute senior fellow went on to say that the American people "should be freaking out" as the Pentagon finally comes around to the looming threat.

"We have known for quite some time that the trend lines were really disadvantageous to us," he said in response to a Politico report. "This has been a question of failure of the Pentagon and the failure of political administrations."

President Biden and his administration have been severely criticized for failing to confront the Chinese Communist Party on the origins of COVID and the multiple spy campaigns launched against the U.S.

On Saturday, the Biden administration confirmed that China is increasing its spying efforts in Cuba, referring to it as an "ongoing issues" that predates the current president, despite officials initially disregarding the report of the spy base as inaccurate.

"It looks like President Biden believes that he’s president of China instead of the United States," Chang said. "The administration tried to deceive the American public to sugarcoat what China has been doing."

The Biden administration’s domestic and foreign policies have drawn bipartisan criticism at home and abroad.

Since taking office, Biden canceled the Trump-era China initiative, waived sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline and most recently, made a nuke and hostage deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"I don’t understand what’s going on," Chang stressed as he discussed the president’s efforts to "shovel more cash into Iran."

"We have never seen such a rapid collapse of America’s standing around the world," he added. "And it’s not because that we’re weak, it’s because we have no political will and we have misguided policy."

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.