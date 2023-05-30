China expert warns of 'very bad' dynamic for US as tensions rise

The Biden administration is facing scrutiny once again for failing to meet China’s provocations after their ban on Micron chips.

Gordon Chang, Gatestone Institute senior fellow and vocal critic of the administration’s handling of China, sounded the alarm on the "dynamic" forming between the U.S. and its longtime adversary.

"This really is a very bad dynamic for us," Chang warned following China’s ban on Micron, the United States’ leading producer of semiconductors.

"The reason why this is important is because that security review that Beijing said that it conducted on Micron products, that was bogus from every indication," Chang explained.

On May 21, China’s cybersecurity agency announced that "operators of critical infrastructure in China should stop purchasing products from Micron," citing "network security risks" that negatively affect "China’s national security."

Biden’s Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo condemned the recent decision, adding that the U.S. "won’t tolerate" the ban.

"Really what we have is another test of political will. It’s another test that if history continues, the Biden administration will fail, which means the Chinese will continue bad behavior." Chang said adding, "that’s because we allow it to."

"The question is, what will the United States do to impose costs on China for banning Micron?" he asked.

Biden’s leadership has motivated members of Congress to put forth their own legislation to curb China’s behavior.

In March, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced the Ending Normal Trade Relations with China Act, which requires the U.S. to withdraw China’s most favored nation trade status two years after the bill’s enactment.

"As we face a new age of competition with China, we need an agenda in Washington that will make our working class strong and independent," Hawley said in a press release.

Chang’s criticism echoes members of the GOP, reiterating that the U.S. has a "deficit with China."

"We have a deficit with China because of predatory trade practices, practices that violate China’s obligations to us. And we have the theft of U.S. intellectual property to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars a year," he said.

"Yes, the Biden administration has a statutory obligation to review them after the four-year period. But what Biden should be saying is, look, I’m keeping those tariffs on, and I’m increasing them because China has not stopped the theft of U.S. IP [intellectual property]," Chang explained.

Despite continuous calls for the administration to get tough on America’s leading adversary, "The Coming Collapse of China" author expressed that they are simply "making the situation worse."

Referencing the United States’ approach to the Chinese spy balloon debacle, Chang suggests that the administration is welcoming more aggression from China.

"So, China engages in dangerous behavior and what do they do? They get the United States to back down on things that we should be doing. You know, China looks at that and says, well, of course, we’re going to be more belligerent in the future."

Chang continued, recognizing that the same dynamic "occurred in the past in previous administrations" but was briefly halted when former President Trump was in office.

"Trump broke this with saying he’s no longer going to go with this very dangerous policy of ours and Biden is just continuing."

"This is" strategic "madness," Chang stressed.

