Expert warns US over China, Cuba secret deal for spy station: 'Not safe'

China to reportedly pay Cuba billions to host a spy base just miles from US soil

Mercatus Center senior fellow Weifeng Zhong reacts to reports of China and Cuba agreeing to establish a spy base, curbing technology transfers and investments, and weighs in on the Chinese surveillance campaigns against the U.S.

American intelligence agencies 'falling behind' China: Weifeng Zhong

Mercatus Center senior fellow Weifeng Zhong reacts to reports of China and Cuba agreeing to establish a spy base, curbing technology transfers and investments, and weighs in on the Chinese surveillance campaigns against the U.S.

A day after a report surfaced over China hosting a spy base in Cuba, one technology and policy expert warned that Americans could soon become more vulnerable to espionage.

"It sends a message, just like the spy balloon in a sense that the continental United States is not safe from Chinese interference," The Heritage Foundation’s Tech Policy Center Director Kara Frederick told Fox News Digital Friday.

"This is on par for their plans to, frankly, be a pure competitor to the United States," Frederick continued, "which, we called them near peers for so long, and now I think they're on the move and they're clearly looking to become a pure competitor when it comes to our global presence."

U.S. officials close to the matter claimed China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement to establish an electronic "eavesdropping station" on the island, allowing Chinese intelligence services to "scoop up electronic communications throughout the southeastern U.S., where many military bases are located, and monitor U.S. ship traffic," the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. As part of the "agreement in principle," China would pay "cash-strapped Cuba" billions to build the facility, it went on to say. 

REPUBLICAN WARNS CHINA'S INFILTRATION HAS REACHED NEW HIGH: THEIR ‘TENTACLES’ ARE IN ‘EVERYTHING WE DO’

China and Cuba espionage base reports

If reports of Cuba hosting a Chinese espionage base are confirmed to be true, The Heritage Foundation’s Tech Policy Center Director Kara Frederick warned "the continental United States is not safe from Chinese interference." (Getty Images)

When reached by Fox News Digital, the Department of Defense pointed to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby's comments to reporters Thursday that the planned China-Cuba spy base was "not accurate." 

However, Frederick said if true, it's "emblematic of a new Cold War" and explained China's goal of attaining a "fulsome intelligence picture of the United States."

"Our foreign adversaries are gathering allies and proxies to visit their agenda, very clearly aimed at challenging the dominance of the United States in the world order," she stressed. 

"China will suck up all the data that it can – and this isn't just when it comes to TikTok, digital profiles, location, social dossiers of Americans and their children – but the more sort of card data like they've gotten from IP theft, corporate espionage or forced tech transfer, and then the sensitive military information that they're probing now," she added. 

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to China and criticizes Democrats' new plan to house migrants on 'Varney & Co.'

Time for US to stand up to China's 'bully' regime: Rep. Ashley Hinson

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to China and criticizes Democrats' new plan to house migrants on 'Varney & Co.'

According to the Heritage Foundation director, "any sort of device with a signal" may potentially be compromised by Chinese actors.

"From these eavesdropping sites, they would be looking to maximize all of those [detection] capabilities. And that would certainly be directed at some of our more sensitive sites in Florida," Frederick detailed. "And I think, as early reports indicate, that this wouldn't just be targeted at Florida, but it would be targeted at the lower half of the United States."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who sits on the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Community Party, told Fox News Digital on Thursday that as the only member of Congress born in Cuba, though his office does not have information corroborating the WSJ report about an alleged Chinese listening station, he is not surprised.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses the goal of the House China Select Committee on 'Kennedy.'

China is the ‘biggest threat in my lifetime': Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses the goal of the House China Select Committee on 'Kennedy.'

"The Russians have had a lot of cases like this in Cuba for a long, long time. And frankly, surprised me that it took so long for the Chinese to get there," Gimenez said. "The gloves are off. The hood is off, too. So right now, you know, is with all the provocative actions around the world, this does not surprise me."

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the Biden administration's foreign policies amid its relations with China, Sequoia Capital to split U.S. and Chinese business, the Afghanistan dissent cables, and the counteroffensive in Ukraine.

Rep. Mike McCaul: We're seeing a Biden admin 'charm offensive' with China

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the Biden administration's foreign policies amid its relations with China, Sequoia Capital to split U.S. and Chinese business, the Afghanistan dissent cables, and the counteroffensive in Ukraine.

Frederick expressed her belief that the Biden administration has been "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to addressing the China threat and reestablishing deterrence.

"They absolutely need to focus on imposing costs on the Chinese regime and reestablishing the deterrence that was lost every year since Biden has taken office," the tech and policy expert said.

