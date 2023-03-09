US is not prepared to face 'complex' foreign threats, former special ops warns

New concerns over U.S. readiness have mounted since the U.S. intelligence community warned of "complex" international relations and growing threats to America's national security.

Fox News contributor and former Special Operations intel analyst Brett Velicovich warned on "Varney & Co," Thursday, that the country is not prepared to face the threats from global powers including China.

"I don't think we are prepared at this point," Velicovich said. "I mean, China is already at war with us. We have an archaic military-industrial complex right now in the U.S. that likes to tell itself it's built for speed and innovation and this new digital battlefield, but in reality, the layers of bureaucracy and unnecessary oversight is [sic] getting in the way of U.S. innovation. And China's government, they seem to get it."

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released its 2023 annual threat assessment Wednesday, warning of a "complex" international security environment. The report included discussions on the threat posed by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

Velicovich warned, "one of the most dangerous things that could be created from especially recent wars in Europe is a formal alliance between China, Iran, Russia and North Korea."

During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines further outlined the assessment and sounded the alarm on the "most serious" threat to the U.S.

"In brief, the CCP represents both the leading and most consequential threat to U.S. national security and leadership globally, and its intelligence-specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival," Haines said during her opening statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.

Velicovich affirmed Haines' warning, arguing the Chinese pose a drastic threat to U.S. and global security and pointing out that many Americans still don't understand how serious the threat is.

"[The Chinese are] running at laps around how they rapidly innovate, and they're being very clever enough to combine their growing military power with its economic, technological and diplomatic influence to further their goals," he said. "And I don't think Americans truly understand what's been happening in our country for years right behind our backs."

From stealing intellectual property to buying up U.S. farmland, Velicovich outlined how the Chinese are "quietly" infiltrating the U.S. and are positioned to disrupt global issues.

"China's quietly stealing our intellectual property. They're buying up land around military bases, they're gathering control over resources, and if they succeed in gaining control over Taiwan, which is a real possibility, the effects of this would have major consequences on global supply chains and chip shortages," he said.

"And to understand that, all you have to do is dig into what happened with regards to global procurement of these critical medical supplies during COVID, when our manufacturers in the U.S. couldn't produce enough medical supplies like masks and gloves, we had to buy from China almost immediately. They had the ability to shut down global supply chains with the snap of their fingers."

While lawmakers seem divided over numerous issues, the China threat is one topic rallying support across the political aisle. As Congress continues various hearings and details the threat through committees, pressure is mounting for the Biden administration to take a strong stance against this "leading and most consequential threat."

