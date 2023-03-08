Expand / Collapse search
White House

Stuart Varney urges US to respond to China's 'evil empire' using Ronald Reagan's approach

China's rising aggression alarms critics in US

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses how the U.S. should respond to China's "evil empire," arguing that it may be time to confront the U.S. adversary with an "evil speech," much like former President Ronald Reagan's approach to the Soviet Union.

STUART VARNEY: It is March 8th, 2023.

On this day, 39 years ago, President Ronald Reagan made an earth-moving speech that has great relevance for today:

//Ronald Reagan: "I urge you to beware the temptation of pride -- the temptation of blithely declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply call the arms race a giant misunderstanding and thereby remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil."//

Reagan was talking about the Soviet Union. He could have been talking about China today.

We are in a new Cold War and Beijing is playing the role of the old Soviet Union.

BLINKEN BATS DOWN IDEA US IN 'COLD WAR' WITH CHINA, SAYS RELATIONS CAN'T BE REDUCED TO 'BUMPER STICKER'

China threatens Taiwan, rolls over Hong Kong, embarks on a vast military build-up. Spies on everyone and suppresses freedom everywhere.

If that’s not an "evil empire," what is?

Joe Biden next to Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHINA, US HEADING FOR 'CONFLICT AND CONFRONTATION,' FOREIGN MINISTER WARNS

Reagan responded to the Soviets with a huge military build-up, which included a new, high-tech, missile defense system, which was ridiculed as "star wars" back then.

But Reagan was right! 

What will our response be? It’s developing, as the confrontation develops. So far, it’s been muted.

But Reagan showed us how to stand tall and call out our rivals and enemies for what they are. 

He gave the western world moral backbone. He seized the moral high ground.

Maybe it’s time for another "evil empire" speech, but I wouldn't expect President Biden to make it...

