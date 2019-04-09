US is not a country without borders: Rep. Louie Gohmert

The escalating problems at both the Department of Homeland Security and the border continued this week with the resignation of Homeland Secretary Kirsten Nielsen.

It has been reported that Nielsen did not share the same views with President Trump on certain issues. With former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan coming in to serve as acting DHS secretary, many expect changes to take in effect at the department.

Some of Trump’s biggest allies are calling for more border wall and stricter rules at the border.

“Lou, you and I share enough of that things, some people call grit. You've seen it as a problem for many years before most anybody in the media knew actually it was a problem. But we can't raise the white flag, we have got to fight. This country is at stake,” Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (R) said on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Monday.

One of the biggest issues the president has with people coming into the country at the border is that some of the asylum claims are just not true. Trump has denounced the asylum laws recently saying, “The asylum program is a scam. Some of the roughest people you have ever seen. People that look like they should be fighting for the UFC.”

Gohmert said migrants can’t claim asylum in the U.S. if they are coming from a country that is not where they were originally being persecuted.

“So, anybody that comes from Central America, as soon as they get near our door we should say, ‘hey, are you from Mexico?’ Oh no, 80 percent or so or are from Central America. Sorry, you're in a country where you're not being persecuted in Mexico,” he said.

McAleenan is set to take his post today as Secretary of DHS.