Maduro regime is the biggest drug cartel in the Western Hemisphere: Venezuelan attorney

Venezuelan attorney Juan Carlos Sosa is claiming that socialist regime of Nicolas Maduro is acting as a drug cartel to ship illegal drugs worldwide.

“Maduro’s regime is basically perhaps the biggest drug cartel in the entire Western Hemisphere,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime" Monday. “The drugs go to Latin America, to North America, to the United States, to Europe and are set out from Venezuela.”

Sosa, who once sued former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez in The Hague, told Trish Regan that Maduro is utilizing state infrastructure to cultivate the narcotics.

“He’s basically using the entire Venezuelan state to operate as a drug cartel.”

Sosa added that Maduro is using profits from the sale of these drugs to finance terrorism.

“He’s using the narco dollars to finance these cells. Hezbollah has been in Venezuela since 2002 and Maduro is rendering Venezuelan passports to Hezbollah agents, so they can travel the world using them and also using our territory to train their agents,” he said.

Some of the drugs being produced inside Venezuela include heroin. Sosa said the drug crisis will ultimately spread far beyond Venezuela’s borders.

“It’s a matter of national interest for the United States, which spends billions of taxpayer dollars every year in the war on drugs and the fight against terrorism.”

More than 130 citizens die every day from opioid overdoses in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.