Positive US-China G20 meeting would help end trade war, Chinese commerce official says

A Chinese commerce official tells FOX Business Beijing is actively preparing for a successful G-20 meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping in Japan.

“The leaders’ instructions will be highly important for us to solve the trade friction,” China Commerce Ministry senior official Wang Hejun said during an exclusive interview with Connell McShane on Thursday. “So, a successful meeting would mean that they would instruct us and direct us for the way forward.”

The world’s two largest economies are taking another opportunity at resolving their ongoing trade dispute before next week’s G-20 meeting.

Hejun said China has made it very clear from the onset that it didn’t want to partake in a trade war with the U.S.

“Of course, we would like to see agreement concluded as soon as possible to end the war,” he said. But China will give no ground on issues that involve China’s sovereignty.”

Hejun hopes that at the conclusion of the G-20 meeting, both world leaders will reach a consensus toward a path to solving the trade dispute. “Talks are not an end to itself, it’s a means to an end,” he said.