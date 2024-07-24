Ultra Right Beer unveils limited edition can featuring Trump's 'iconic fist pump' post-assassination attempt

FIRST ON FOX: A conservative beer company is unveiling a limited edition can that depicts former President Trump’s fist in the air reaction to an attempted assassination attempt earlier this month.

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer released a limited edition can this week that features "President Trump’s iconic fist pump after his failed assassination attempt."

"On July 13th, Americans saw a leader who was defiant in the face of evil. When President Trump pumped his fist and chanted, ‘fight, fight, fight', all patriotic Americans were filled with pride. I knew then we had to create this special can," Seth Weathers, founder of Ultra Right Beer, said in a press release obtained by FOX Business.

The limited edition cans come in a 6-pack and are available on the company’s website for a limited time at a cost of $25 plus shipping.

A portion of the proceeds, according to the company, are donated to conservative causes, including the 1776 Project PAC, which funds school board races promoting conservative candidates running on "anti-woke" platforms.

"Conservative Dad’s FIGHT will become the most collectible beer can in history," Weathers added.

"Our previous limited edition Trump mugshot can became the most collected beer can of 2023 and is being resold for hundreds of dollars per 6-pack on eBay. This will be even bigger."

Ultra Right Beer was started last April during the conservative boycott of Bud Light following its partnership with a transgender influencer and immediately became an internet sensation.

"The last year was a pretty wild ride by anyone's definition for Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer. We launched on April 12 of 2023, and it went just incredibly wild and went very viral online," Weathers told Fox News Digital earlier this year.