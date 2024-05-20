Ultra Right Beer announces special giveaway in latest ad hitting back at critics: 'How's that for tone?'

FIRST ON FOX: Conservative Dad's Ultra Right, the "100% woke free" beer launched after the Bud Light controversy with a transgender influencer, released a new advertisement to hit back at the critics of the conservative brand and announce a special giveaway.

The advertisement, shared first with FOX Business, showed the company's CEO racing around in an American muscle car while he talked about the "wild ride" since launching the conservative beer product.

"It's been a wild ride since I started Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer, and we're just getting started," Seth Weathers, Ultra Right CEO, said in the new ad.

Weathers added that the video is for individuals who say he needs "to tone down the politics in our ads," highlighting patriotism and "real women" in the video.

CONSERVATIVE BEER BRAND PLANS ‘FRAT BOY SUMMER' EVENT CELEBRATING COLLEGE STUDENTS WHO DEFENDED AMERICAN FLAG

"We got back to the basics. Great beer, fun, patriotism, fast cars and beautiful real women. And 100% woke-free. But some people tell me I need to tone down the politics in our ads. So I'm making this ad just for them. How's that for tone?" he said, before showing a "Trump 2024" on a racetrack after doing several donuts in his muscle car.

ULTRA RIGHT BEER CREATOR RECOUNTS TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS OF LAUNCHING SUCCESSFUL BRAND IN 12 DAYS

Additionally, the CEO announced the giveaway of a "gas-guzzling classic American muscle car."

There are six different ways ale drinkers can enter into the giveaway, including uploading a photo of an unopened can, posting on X, making a purchase on their website or signing up for text message alerts.

Ultra Right was launched in 2023 after many beer drinkers began calling for a boycott of Bud Light over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Launched within just 12 days, the conservative beer brand reported $1 million in sales just weeks after going on sale.