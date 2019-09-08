UK secretary resigns, says Brexit deal not Johnson's 'main objective'

UK Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd resigned Saturday, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is not trying hard enough to get a deal to leave the European Union.

Continue Reading Below

Johnson has promised to pull Britain out of the EU with or without a deal by Oct. 31.

“I no longer believe leaving with a deal is the Government's main objective,” Rudd wrote in her resignation letter.

Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, but former Prime Minister Theresa May was unable to get parliament to agree to terms of the split.

“The fact is, there is a huge amount of planning and preparation around no deal. I’ve attended a number of those meetings. We are really stepping it up, which is the right thing to do,” Rudd told the BBC. “But I have not seen enough work going into actually trying to get a deal.”

Advertisement

Parliament approved a bill blocking a “no deal” Brexit last week, and Johnson is now pushing for an election on Oct. 15. He won’t get a snap election without two-thirds approval from Parliament, which is expected vote on Johnson’s request on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Johnson's Conservative party kicked out 21 members of parliament who voted against the prime minister.