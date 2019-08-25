Trump has Johnson’s back on tough approach to Brexit

article

The U.S. and Britain’s top leaders met over breakfast in France Sunday, assuring reporters they’re ready to make a “very big trade deal” once the U.K. leaves the European Union.

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump gave his approval of the newly-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson, telling reporters covering the G-7 meetings his ally “is the right man for the job.”

When asked if he had any advice for Johnson ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, Trump was confident.

“He needs no advice.”

“We’re working on a very big trade deal and I think it’s going to work out,” Trump explained.

Advertisement

Johnson agreed, pledging a “fantastic deal once we clear up some of the obstacles in our path.”

While the two are on the same page that they’ll work something out, each had a different ideal on what a trade deal with a post-Brexit U.K. would look like. Trump wants to negotiate in pieces; Johnson wants a broader comprehensive deal.

With two months left before the hard deadline Johnson has promised voters he’d keep to leave the EU, the prime minister is under pressure to secure a deal. Supporters believe the U.S. could help lessen the blow of tariffs the U.K. faces with trade among EU countries.

Last year the country did nearly half of its trade with the EU. Britain’s trade with the U.S. only accounted for 18% of exports and 11% of imports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.