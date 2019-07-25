Boris Johnson: UK will leave EU with or without Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, during his first statement to Parliament, said that he is “steadfastly committed” to exiting the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline even if there is no deal.

“We will throw ourselves into these negotiations with the greatest energy and determination and in the spirit of friendship," he said. "And I hope that the EU will be equally ready and that they will rethink their current refusal to make any changes to the withdrawal agreement. If they do not, we will, of course, have to leave the U.K. without an agreement under Article 50.”

Johnson believes there is a solution to the Irish border as part of the deal.

“For our part, we are ready to negotiate in good faith an alternative, with provisions to ensure that the Irish border issues are dealt with where they should always have been in the negotiations on the future agreement between the U.K. and the EU,” he said. “I do not accept the argument that says these issues can only be solved by all or part of the U.K. remaining in the customs union or in the single market.”

The withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May, who officially resigned as prime minister on Wednesday, has been rejected three times by British lawmakers.