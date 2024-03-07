UAW's Shawn Fain makes State of the Union guest list in nod to organized labor

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain made the guest list to attend President Biden's State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday, landing an invitation to sit in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box.

The White House's honor to Fain is a nod to organized labor and to the UAW after the union endorsed President Biden's re-election campaign in January.

In addition to the union boss, other White House invitees to the SOTU include an Alabama woman who is seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people," the White House guest announcement said.

Biden has repeatedly touted himself as the most pro-union president in modern history, and the White House hailed Fain for the UAW's simultaneous strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — last fall.

The administration also reminded Americans in its memo that Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line when he spoke to marching UAW workers during their strike in September.

Labor unions have seen significant successes over the past year, most notably the UAW's record contracts after its six-week strike, and the Teamsters' record contract with UPS.

FOX News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.