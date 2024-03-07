Expand / Collapse search
UAW's Shawn Fain makes State of the Union guest list in nod to organized labor

The United Auto Workers leadership endorsed President Biden in January

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain endorsed President Biden for re-election on Wednesday and claimed former President Trump ‘doesn't care about the American worker.’

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain made the guest list to attend President Biden's State of the Union (SOTU) address on Thursday, landing an invitation to sit in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box.

The White House's honor to Fain is a nod to organized labor and to the UAW after the union endorsed President Biden's re-election campaign in January.

UAW president

Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, speaks at the United Auto Workers conference in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to the union boss, other White House invitees to the SOTU include an Alabama woman who is seeking in vitro fertilization (IVF) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

UAW MEMBERS DEEM TRUMP ‘MUCH MORE TRUSTWORTHY’ THAN BIDEN: HE ‘SPEAKS OUR LANGUAGE’

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies at work for the American people," the White House guest announcement said.

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rallly

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain rallies members in support of the strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis at the UAW Local 551 hall in Chicago on Oct. 7, 2023.  (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden has repeatedly touted himself as the most pro-union president in modern history, and the White House hailed Fain for the UAW's simultaneous strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — last fall. 

MAJOR US LABOR STRIKES HIT 23-YEAR HIGH IN 2023

The administration also reminded Americans in its memo that Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line when he spoke to marching UAW workers during their strike in September.

US President Joe Biden

President Biden addresses striking members of the United Auto Workers at a picket line outside a General Motors Service Parts Operations plant in Belleville, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Labor unions have seen significant successes over the past year, most notably the UAW's record contracts after its six-week strike, and the Teamsters' record contract with UPS.

FOX News Digital's Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.