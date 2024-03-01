UAW members deem Trump ‘much more trustworthy’ than Biden: He 'speaks our language'

Although the United Auto Workers (UAW) union voiced their support for Biden as an organization, some current and retired members claim they’re leaning the other way.

"Donald Trump speaks our language. He came in and speaks directly to us," one UAW member told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble outside the union headquarters in Detroit.

"I would say, among the people I work with across all demographic spans, really, there's a lot of support for Trump," a second member added on "Varney & Co." Friday.

In January, the UAW endorsed current President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election run. The union’s president, Shawn Fain, told CBS News just after their endorsement that an overwhelming majority of working-class Americans will side with "the truth" and support Biden over Trump.

"I believe the overwhelming majority of UAW members and working-class people, when the facts and the truth are put in front of them, will support Joe Biden for president," Fain previously said.

The UAW notably caused labor and market concerns last fall after members stood on the UAW picket line in Michigan for six weeks during their strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Trump offered a stern warning in response to the union backing Biden, cautioning that Democrats' vigorous electric vehicle initiative could someday jeopardize their careers.

"If Biden gets elected, you won't have an autoworker working in the United States. Everything's going over to China and other countries outside," Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in a recent "Sunday Mornings Futures" interview.

"This electric car mandate is insane," he continued. "They don't go far, they cost too much, and they're going to be made in China because they have the material to make them. We have oil and gas, we have gasoline, and that's what people want for the most part."

A third UAW member on Friday set the record straight.

"I see Trump fighting for my job much more than Joe Biden ever has," the man told Trimble. "[He] hasn't done anything. Trump is much more reliable on trade deals, much more trustworthy, much more experienced."

