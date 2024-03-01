Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics
Published

UAW members deem Trump ‘much more trustworthy’ than Biden: He 'speaks our language'

United Auto Workers union backed Biden for president in January

close
FOX Business' speaks to three United Auto Workers union members on why they're backing Donald Trump for president in 2024. video

UAW members claim there's 'a lot of support' for Trump

FOX Business' speaks to three United Auto Workers union members on why they're backing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Although the United Auto Workers (UAW) union voiced their support for Biden as an organization, some current and retired members claim they’re leaning the other way.

"Donald Trump speaks our language. He came in and speaks directly to us," one UAW member told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble outside the union headquarters in Detroit.

"I would say, among the people I work with across all demographic spans, really, there's a lot of support for Trump," a second member added on "Varney & Co." Friday.

In January, the UAW endorsed current President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election run. The union’s president, Shawn Fain, told CBS News just after their endorsement that an overwhelming majority of working-class Americans will side with "the truth" and support Biden over Trump.

FORD C.E.O. SAYS COMPANY WILL ‘THINK CAREFULLY’ ABOUT WHERE IT BUILDS VEHICLES AFTER U.A.W. STRIKE

"I believe the overwhelming majority of UAW members and working-class people, when the facts and the truth are put in front of them, will support Joe Biden for president," Fain previously said.

Three UAW members share Trump support

According to the three United Auto Workers members, the unions' support for Donald Trump is strong despite the organization's endorsement of Biden. (Fox News)

The UAW notably caused labor and market concerns last fall after members stood on the UAW picket line in Michigan for six weeks during their strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Trump offered a stern warning in response to the union backing Biden, cautioning that Democrats' vigorous electric vehicle initiative could someday jeopardize their careers.

close
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain on Wednesday endorsed President Biden for re-election and claimed former President Donald Trump "doesn't care about the American worker." video

UAW president endorses Biden, claims Trump 'doesn't care about the American worker'

United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain on Wednesday endorsed President Biden for re-election and claimed former President Donald Trump "doesn't care about the American worker."

"If Biden gets elected, you won't have an autoworker working in the United States. Everything's going over to China and other countries outside," Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo in a recent "Sunday Mornings Futures" interview.

"This electric car mandate is insane," he continued. "They don't go far, they cost too much, and they're going to be made in China because they have the material to make them. We have oil and gas, we have gasoline, and that's what people want for the most part."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Comodo Motors general manager Jordan Baker joins 'The Big Money Show' to discuss the impact on auto dealers and car buyers from the ongoing UAW strike. video

Impact from UAW strike 'is quite a ripple effect' on dealerships: Jordan Baker

Comodo Motors general manager Jordan Baker joins 'The Big Money Show' to discuss the impact on auto dealers and car buyers from the ongoing UAW strike.

A third UAW member on Friday set the record straight.

"I see Trump fighting for my job much more than Joe Biden ever has," the man told Trimble. "[He] hasn't done anything. Trump is much more reliable on trade deals, much more trustworthy, much more experienced."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business’ Taylor Penley and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.