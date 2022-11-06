Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work

Elon Musk said Twitter's layoffs were necessary because the company was losing $4 million per day

close
WSJ Main Street columnist Bill McGurn weighs in on Elon Musk's mass Twitter layoffs as some employees file lawsuit on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Bill McGurn on Elon Musk's Twitter layoffs: 'Nobody is entitled to a job'

WSJ Main Street columnist Bill McGurn weighs in on Elon Musk's mass Twitter layoffs as some employees file lawsuit on 'The Evening Edit.'

Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back. 

Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by mistake and others who have experience building features that the new Twitter owner wants, Bloomberg reports. 

Elon Musk speaks at meeting in Norway

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022.  (Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP/ Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter's layoffs were necessary because the company was losing more than $4 million per day. 

ELON MUSK SCRAPPING TWITTER'S ‘DAYS OF REST’ FROM EMPLOYEE CALENDARS: REPORT 

The Tesla CEO hinted at big changes in the lead-up to closing the deal, tweeting in May that the company "will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware." He tweeted in May that the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is that "there seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding." 

Twitter logo

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

Several top executives departed Twitter after Musk's buyout, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Finanical Officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk has also announced other sweeping changes to the platform, including the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, monetization for content creators, changes to Twitter's search feature, and a pay-for-verification plan. 

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday about the company rehiring fired workers. 