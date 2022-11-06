Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work

Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back.

Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by mistake and others who have experience building features that the new Twitter owner wants, Bloomberg reports.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter's layoffs were necessary because the company was losing more than $4 million per day.

The Tesla CEO hinted at big changes in the lead-up to closing the deal, tweeting in May that the company "will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware." He tweeted in May that the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is that "there seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding."

Several top executives departed Twitter after Musk's buyout, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Finanical Officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has also announced other sweeping changes to the platform, including the ability to attach long-form text to tweets, monetization for content creators, changes to Twitter's search feature, and a pay-for-verification plan.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday about the company rehiring fired workers.