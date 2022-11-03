Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, company-wide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.

Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

The latest move follows a mass exodus of Twitter executives during Musk's first week of ownership.

Following the closing of his $44 billion acquisition on Oct. 27, Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Head of Legal, Policy and Trust Vijaya Gadde. General counsel Sean Edgett also confirmed on Twitter that he is no longer with the company after several outlets reported he was included in the firings.

In addition, several other Twitter executives have confirmed they are no longer with the company, including Twitter's Chief Customer Officer Sarah Personette, Chief People and Diversity Officer Dalana Brand and General Manager for Core Technologies Nick Caldwell.

Musk has also dissolved Twitter's board, a change he has said is "just temporary." Its members included Agrawal, chair Bret Taylor and members Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou.

Other changes coming to Twitter include forming a content moderation council with "widely diverging viewpoints" and charging users in the United States $8 per month to remain verified through its Blue subscription service.

Blue will also offer subscribers priority in replies, mentions, and search, the ability to post long videos and audio, half as many ads, and a "paywall bypass" for publishers willing to work with the company. Musk added that Blue's pricing will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."

Individuals helping Musk reshape Twitter include Jared Birchall, the head of Musk's family office; his lawyer Alex Spiro; angel investor Jason Calacanis; PayPal's founding chief operating officer and venture capitalist David Sacks; Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth; and Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive and general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.