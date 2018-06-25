Trump slams talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert at rally

President Trump lashed out on Monday at late night talk show hosts during a rally in South Carolina.

The president went after NBC’s “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, who took to the Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast to discuss the backlash he received after tussling Trump's hair on his show.

“He apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy, because now he is going to lose all of us,” Trump told the South Carolina crowd.

The president said his appearance on “The Tonight Show” generated “tremendous ratings” for NBC and that Fallon is doing a disservice to himself by apologizing.

“I said to him today on social media, ‘Jimmy, be a man, just relax, just relax,’" Trump said.

Trump took shots at ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel, recalling a time when the talk show host would receive him in a welcoming manner not given to other guests.

“He would stand outside on the sidewalk waiting for me…he opens my door,” the president said.

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was also targeted in Trump’s barrage of insults toward late night talk show hosts.

“This guy on CBS has no talent,” Trump said about Colbert.