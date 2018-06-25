Democrats urging other Americans to harass is almost terrorism: Diamond and Silk

Conservative North Carolina sisters Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that the lack of civil discourse among Democrats is borderline terrorism.

“It’s dangerous for our government, a congresswoman to tell people, Americans, to harass other Americans, that’s almost like terrorism,” Diamond said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Monday.

The two sisters were referring to California Rep. Maxine Waters (D), who has publicly called on protestors to harass Trump cabinet members over the administration’s policies.

A growing number of Trump administration officials have been recently harassed publicly. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted at while dining in a public restaurant and on Friday, Sanders was refused service at a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia.

“When I am sitting there minding my own business and I am eating food or I’m there with my family on my own private time, you don’t get the right to come and confront me or harass me while I am there with my family,” Silk said.

Diamond and Silk, known as loyal and outspoken supporters of President Trump, said the Democratic Party is simply showing the American people its true colors.

“They want to manipulate, intimidate in order to dominate,” Diamond said.