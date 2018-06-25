I was ‘blacklisted’ like Sarah Sanders: Antonio Sabato Jr.

Actor and GOP congressional candidate Antonio Sabato Jr. says he, too, has been “blacklisted” just like White Press Secretary Sarah Sanders for speaking in support of President Trump.

“I’ve been blacklisted since day one, since I promoted this president, since I was for Donald Trump,” Sabato Jr. told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone.

Sabato Jr., along with fellow actor Scott Baio, spoke in support of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Republican candidate is running for a congressional seat in Ventura County, California, and is urging voters to stand up against an opposing party that is trying to control the narrative.

“[Democrats] are focusing on hate instead of what I am trying to focus on, which is peace and harmony,” Sabato Jr. said.

Trump administration officials have seen a growing trend of public harassment by some on the political left. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted at while dining in a public restaurant and on Friday, Sanders was refused service at a Red Hen restaurant in Virginia.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has publicly called on protestors to harass Trump cabinet members over the administration’s policies.

“Look at her community, look at her constituents, they are dying on the streets of her neighborhoods and she lives in Beverly Hills making millions of dollars,” he said.