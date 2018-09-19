Trump should make D.C. transparent no matter the issue: Kennedy

The president is very excited about what he calls his "crowning achievement," which could be about declassifying more of that Carter Page FISA application and some tawdry text messages, or his universal ability to piss some people off.

I will say this: When former CIA Director John Brennan and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are in a group panty wad, you know you're on the right track.

Brennan was first to pop off. If Brennan wants Americans to divorce themselves of the notion of a “deep state,” he should probably stop saying dumb stuff like this.

Adam Schiff on the other hand said, "President Trump, in a clear abuse of power, has decided to intervene in a pending law enforcement investigation by ordering the selective release of materials... Have been previously informed by the FBI and justice department that they would consider their release a red line that must not be crossed as they may compromise sources and methods."

Two things here. First, legislators, career spies and agency heads need to stop hiding behind the well-worn cloak of "sources and methods." Just because you want to protect your power doesn't give you the right to withhold information that might expose you as an ambitious fraud. Second, if Schiff is worried about this egregious abuse of power, he has only himself and his colleagues to blame for abdicating their own as they've been buggered and bullied into concentrating way too much power in the presidency. Quite a few of us have seen that coming, “shif” for brains. Don't act outraged because you think power's being wielded by a contemptible, short-fingered simpleton.

I love transparency so much I’d like to cover D.C. in saran wrap and peep inside like an ant farm. But I want to see through walls all the time, no matter who's in power or what the complaint of the week is. The test will be if the president is eager to wear this achievement crown to declassify documents when they're not exonerating, personal or entirely favorable. Will that style of see-through still be sexy?