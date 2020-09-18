Trump on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'She led an amazing life'

President Trump, after finishing his rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, learned of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I didn't know that. I just heard, you're telling me now for the first time" he said while ascending the steps of Air Force One. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree with her or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm sad to hear that" he said.

Ginsburg passed after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington D.C. surrounded by family. She served on the Supreme Court for 27 years after being appointed by President Bill Clinton.

She was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, joining Sandra Day O'Connor. Later Ginsburg was joined by Sonia Sotomayer.

She was affectionately known by her initials 'RBG' or 'Notorious RBG' which become popular in pop culture.

