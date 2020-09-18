Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead: Apple's Tim Cook, other business leaders react

Apple CEO Tim Cook and other prominent business leaders expressed their condolences Friday night after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Continue Reading Below

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications from her bout with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She served on the U.S. Supreme Court for more than 27 years.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG DEAD AT 87

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world,” Cook wrote on Twitter. “She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together.”

Ginsburg was the second woman ever appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court. She developed a cult following during her career as a champion of women’s rights and gender equality.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reactions from around the business world can be viewed below.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Mike Bloomberg

Laurene Powell Jobs

US Chamber of Commerce

“As well as being a most highly regarded and respected leader on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a fearless trailblazer, advocate, and at times, dissenter. Through her life and service, she set the standard for civility and collegiality, exemplifying for all of us how people with strong views can conduct their business and their negotiations—with kindness, courtesy, commonsense, and great effect.”

“In so many ways, she embodied the greatest of American virtues and values, and the Supreme Court and our nation greatly benefited from her distinguished service and contributions. Her loss is staggering, but her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Americans.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS