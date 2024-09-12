Trump says Hollywood secretly votes for him because they want low taxes

Former President Donald Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Thursday that despite the negative things people in Hollywood might say about him, they vote for him because they want a lower tax bill.

The Republican presidential nominee rhetorically asked his audience in Tucson whether the former reality show, "The Apprentice," which featured him, might have elevated his profile and led to his presidency, "Because that's a big question, because a lot of people in Hollywood are blaming themselves for this."

"They're saying, if we didn't do ‘The Apprentice,’ he wouldn't be – but you know, they all vote for me, you know that," Trump said, "because they want to pay low taxes."

CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE CALL TO EXTEND TRUMP TAX CUTS, AVOID ‘LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN AMERICAN HISTORY’

Trump went on to argue that many people who vote for him are simply uncomfortable admitting it in exit polls.

"They want low taxes, no crime, great schools, strong military. They don't want a border invasion. They don't want people pouring across the border illegally from prisons and places," he said. "So they go in, they said, 'Yeah, no, no, I'm not for Trump at all. I will never vote for him.'"

TRUMP, HARRIS TOUT TAX PLANS AHEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The former president suggested the exit polls when he ran in 2016 and 2020 were not an accurate reflection of how voters actually cast their votes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump said that when voters were asked on camera by media outlets who they voted for as they walked out of polling places, "So many of them, like almost 50% said, ‘None of your business who we voted for.’"