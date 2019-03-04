Trump has made a very strong case for the emergency declaration: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Republican Senators are revolting and Rand Paul of Kentucky is now giving the GOP-controlled Senate enough votes to block President Trump’s emergency declaration.

"I can't vote to give extraconstitutional powers to the President," the Kentucky Republican said Saturday, according to the Bowling Green Daily News.

During an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said he was uncertain about the declaration at first, but now thinks Trump has a strong legal case.

“It seems to me and I am not a lawyer Liz, but it seems to he is making and has made a very strong legal case for this declaration,” he said.

Trump declared a national emergency mid- February to help fund construction of a long-promised wall along the country’s southern border. The Democratic-led House passed a resolution last week that would eliminate Trump’s national emergency deceleration.

“We need to build this wall, we need to give [Trump] all the resources to do it and I think he has them,” Cramer said.