Russia’s Vladimir Putin is the most dangerous man on the planet: Adm. Mike Mullen

Former Chief of U.S. Naval Operations Adm. Mike Mullen told FOX Business that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed missile threats at the United States should be taken “deadly serious.”

“I think President Putin is the most dangerous guy on the planet,” he said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell” on Monday.

Putin warned last week that Russia’s new missiles would be pointed toward America if the U.S. deployed its missiles in Europe.

The retired admiral said the danger surrounding Putin involves his strategic nuclear weapons in Europe which puts everyone closer towards the use of such weaponry.

“Those who spend a lot of time on the nuclear issue moved the doomsday clock back in the wrong direction, closer to 12:00 a.m. when for years it has been moving away,” Mullen said. “I think Putin is deadly serious about what he’s proposing to do.”

Mullen was also was the first to wave the warning flag from a military standpoint that the U.S. national debt is a security threat.

“The massive and expanding debt is the most significant threat to our national security,” he said.

America is doing the opposite of saving for its golden years. The U.S. has officially smashed through the debt ceiling and the national debt has hoisted above $22 trillion dollar mark.

The debt limit was suspended last year, when the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 was enacted.