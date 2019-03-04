Venezuela crisis: Democracy versus autocracy

Venezuela's self-declared interim President, Juan Guaidó, made a triumphant return to his home country Monday, violating a travel ban placed by embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

"Something incredible is happening in Venezuela." said Otto Reich, former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela on FOX Business' "Bulls & Bears" Monday. “We need to support them. How do you get Maduro out? I think the preferred method definitely is negotiation.”

The Ambassador also added that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) receives too much attention for her many of her comments on foreign policy, referencing her statement that she would not recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president and describing the situation as “complex.”

"It is the democracies of the world versus the autocracies of the world and the totalitarian states of the world. The democracies are supporting Guaidó and the unarmed civilians in the streets of Venezuela," Reich added in response to Ocasio-Cortez.

As many as 50 democratic countries around the world have officially recognized Juan Guaidó as the president of Venezuela.