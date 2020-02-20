Trump disses 'Parasite' and Brad Pitt

President Trump pointed to the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Korean film “Parasite” to take a swipe at trade partner South Korea.

“How bad were the Academy Awards this year? … ‘And the winner is… a movie from South Korea.’ What the hell is all that about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade,” Trump said during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs Thursday. Trump's administration negotiated a new trade deal with South Korea in 2018.

“On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”

Trump had previously called the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement “horrible” before the two nations revised the pact in 2018, Reuters reported. The updated terms of the deal forced South Korea to cut its steel exports to the U.S. in exchange for an indefinite exemption on steel tariffs.

Trump went on to suggest the types of movies he thought would be more deserving of an Oscar.

“Let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please,” he said. “Sunset Boulevard.’ So many great movies.” The classic "Gone with the Wind" was released in 1939 and "Sunset Boulevard" was seen in theaters in 1950. Both were nominated for the Oscar for "Best Picture" with "Gone with the Wind" winning the award.

Neon, the distributor for “Parasite,” shot back at Trump's comments in a tweet, referencing the film’s subtitles: “Understandable, he can’t read.”

Trump also criticized Brad Pitt, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his acceptance speech, Pitt made a critical comment about the Senate declining to hear testimony in Trump’s impeachment trial, saying the 45 seconds were “more than John Bolton got.”

“I was never a big fan of his,” Trump said. “He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He’s a little wise guy.”

