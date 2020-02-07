The $225,000 Oscars 2020 gift bag: Here's what's inside

Even if they don't take home an Oscars statue, all 24 nominees for the top individual categories at the 92nd Academy Awards will still receive a prize of their own.

This year's "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bag, from marketing company Distinctive Assets, is valued at $225,000, according to Forbes, and includes exclusive trips, hotel stays and cosmetic treatments.

Here are some of the more extravagant prizes that nominees in the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director categories could bring home.

12-day trip for two on the Scenic Eclipse

The ultra-luxury yacht will take attendees into the Antarctic and is the first vessel of its kind to do so. The yacht features its own helicopters, 114 cabins and a two-bedroom Owner's Penthouse Suite. The cruise is valued at just over $78,000, according to Forbes.

Treatments and cosmetic procedures from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich is a New York City plastic surgeon known for specializing in face, eye and neck lift treatments. Anyone who receives this Oscars goodie bag can get $25,000 worth of cosmetic procedures and treatments.

A trip to destination spa Golden Door

Golden Door offers a transformational experience for visitors through wellness, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness. The destination offers week-long packages that cost around $10,000 each.

Two-night luxury stay at Auberge Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico

Auberge Resort's Los Cabos location "Esperanza" offers luxury rooms on the beach with a private pool, a butler and a chef. A stay at this resort can range between $1,200 to $6,000 per night.

A stay for eight guests in a Spanish lighthouse. Price: about $1,600 per night

The goodie bag recipient and seven additional guests will be able to stay at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse located in the Canary Islands. The active lighthouse is 34-meters high (112 feet) and has an infinity pool. A typical stay at this unusual, luxe spot costs around $1,700 a night.

