Trump administration to ban US government business with Huawei

The White House is expected to move forward with its ban on federal agencies from conducting business with Huawei, despite legal pushback from the Chinese telecoms firm.

The Office of Management and Budget is set to issue an interim rule this week that will lay out the steps to ensure that government agencies aren’t buying products from Huawei and several other Chinese companies.

“The Administration has a strong commitment to defending our nation from foreign adversaries, and will fully comply with Congress on the implementation of the prohibition of Chinese telecom and video surveillance equipment, including Huawei equipment,” OMB spokesman Jacob Wood said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rule is expected to go into effect Aug. 13. A second rule that will take place next summer will ban all government contractors from buying from Huawei.

In May, Trump signed an executive order that banned U.S. companies from using Huawei equipment; however, the administration lifted the ban at the beginning of July after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a trade ceasefire at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The news comes in the midst of increased tensions between the U.S. and China, after the Treasury Department this week designated Beijing as a currency manipulator, the latest front in the year-long trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Last month, founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said Huawei would take a $30 billion hit over the next two years as a result of the U.S. government ban and continuing trade spat with China.