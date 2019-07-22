Google, Intel, Micron CEOs meet with Trump on Huawei and US economy

article

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump met with a host of CEOs from the world’s biggest tech companies on Monday.

The attendees included; Sundar Pichai of Google, Chuck Robbins of Cisco, Robert Swan of Intel, Steven Mollenkopf of Qualcomm, Broadcom's Hock Tan and Stephen Milligan of Western Digital Corporation.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with CEOs from seven major telecom companies. They had a constructive discussion on a range of economic issues, including the booming United States job market, unfair international trade practices, and 5G technology. The CEOs expressed strong support of the President’s policies, including national security restrictions on United States telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei. They requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce, and the President agreed. The group was also optimistic about United States 5G innovation and deployments" said White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere in a statement.

The U.S. crackdown on Huawei Technologies, which eased after the G20 meeting, continues to be a hot button issue for national security with the administration listing the Chinese company as a threat U.S. national security, amid the ongoing trade conflict with Beijing.

The Washington Post reported Monday, citing internal documents and people familiar with the arrangement, that Huawei helped construct and maintain the commercial wireless network in North Korea.

Spokespeople for Google, Intel and Micron did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication.