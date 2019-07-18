Search

China trade deal shouldn't allow Huawei access to US technology: Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on concerns over the threat from Huawei and its impact on U.S. trade talks with China.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday Huawei represents a national security risk and any trade deal with China should not allow access to U.S. technology.

“Huawei represents a national security risk and I don’t think we ought to do anything to make it easier for them to operate and do business here in America or in Europe for that matter. We are talking to them about it as well,” McConnell, R-Ky., told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo during an exclusive interview.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told FOX Business in February that the U.S. wouldn’t partner with countries that use its technology.

"If a country adopts this and puts it in some of their critical information systems, we won’t be able to share information with them," Pompeo told FOX Business.

While McConnell was unsure exactly “how we enforce this,” he does believe Europeans agree that “Huawei is a threat.”

“That’s a good first step and I hope whatever arrangement we ultimately end up with China does not allow Huawei to have that kind of access to our technology,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday rejected the notion that Huawei has held up trade negotiations and said that he is scheduled to speak with his Chinese counterparts today during an interview on CNBC.

