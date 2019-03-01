Trish Regan: Rep. Ilhan Omar is no friend of the USA

Freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota says she absolutely doesn't recognize Juan Guaidó as the President of Venezuela. Rep. Omar goes on to say, "We are threatening intervention. We’re sending humanitarian aid that is in the guise of, you know, eventually invading this country."

Who is this woman? Clearly, she is not a friend of the United States.

We stand for something in America: freedom.

Perhaps, she would prefer to see millions of people starve and live under a dictatorship? If so, we Americans have a problem with that.

I find it disgusting that I even need to address this woman’s point of view. But for any small-minded person that might actually agree with her, I’m setting the record straight.

America stands for freedom.

We are not okay with a regime manipulating an election.

We are not okay with a regime starving its people.

We are not okay with a regime intimidating, terrifying, and murdering its opposition.

And we are not okay with the likes of Russia, Iran or Hezbollah taking over a country just three hours from our shore.