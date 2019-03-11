Trish Regan: Refusal of humanitarian aid is on Maduro

Venezuelans gathered on Monday in front of The New York Times building to protest against the paper’s recent report that embattled President Nicolás Maduro was not responsible for burning a humanitarian aid truck on the Venezuela-Colombia border.

The Times cited a time lapse in security footage released by the Colombians and found that, in fact, a Maduro protester threw the Molotov cocktail that ignited the truck ablaze.

Here’s the thing: regardless of who threw what—what matters more is that people were, understandably, rightly enraged because the man that is supposed to protect their country refused the entry of humanitarian aid.

And now, the likes of socialist freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and another freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are joining forces in peddling conspiracy theories that this tragedy in Venezuela is all U.S. driven.

Wrong. It’s socialist driven. It’s driven by Maduro.

These women are so anti-Trump, naïve, ignorant and inhumane that they’d prefer to see millions suffer than show a little generosity and help because sometimes in life it’s just the right thing to do?

They are showing their true colors and are clearly nothing but selfish socialist political operatives with power that’s going all too quickly to their heads.