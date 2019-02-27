Trish Regan: We must question China’s motives for everything

Tonight, my sources tell me that embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's “head of military” is sending his children to China in an effort to keep them safe. We need to think about the significance of the Maduro regime considering China a safe harbor.

Why on earth is China welcoming them? Is China trying to use them as a negotiating threat with us? For example, we clearly love Venezuela and the Maduro regime so much that we’re willing to keep the family or the guy that has allegedly killed thousands safe?

Dumb move, China.

Dumb because, guess what, you’re in the hole, a lot. Over $60 billion in the past 10 years. Half of all China's capital destined for Latin America.

In the hole to an oil company that was, until recently, propped up by socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Now, he’s done and China wants to protect its investment.

Well, China, protecting it doesn’t mean harboring the likes of the military leader’s kids.

The handwriting is on the wall and if China is smart they will exit Venezuela graciously and be higher in the line to get repaid.

China will also have to think long and hard about their figure. Their plan to dominate the world, a plan that succeeded under that last administration, but has been halted.

Let’s hope, halted forever.