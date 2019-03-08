Trish Regan: American capitalism is under attack

Governor John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) won’t label himself a capitalist.

America is losing its way amid this socialism madness. The new alt-left’s mob-like insanity is spinning a lie-- a lie that capitalism is bad and that capitalists are bad.

Capitalism has made us what and who we are as an economy and as a nation.

Alexander Hamilton said during the founding years of our great republic:

“True liberty, by protecting the exertions and talents of industry, and securing to them their justly acquired fruits, tends more powerfully than any other cause to augment the mass of national wealth and to produce the mischiefs of opulence.” - Alexander Hamilton, “Defense of the Funding System,” July 1795, in Papers of Alexander Hamilton, Vol. 19, p. 32.

He’s right, and while l know capitalism is not perfect, it sure beats the alternative. Socialism keeps people down, concentrates all the power in the hands of a select few, all while destroying an economy, because it destroys our spirit, our ambitions, and our dreams.

Just look at what is happening in Venezuela tonight: the power has been out across the country for more than 24 hours-- this despite 100 billion dollars in so-called investment by the government.

Unqualified management, corruption and political dysfunction results eventually in darkness.

And yet, socialism is what the angry alt- mob on the Left is pushing. They want everyone to have a living wage (for not working), free health care, free college, and free whatever else they can find, and they want to take from those that earn, and redistribute that money to themselves.

This is really what socialism is about: the collection of power to the government.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and the others are already high on power, and it’s clear they won’t stop. And there’s no one in the Democratic Party to stop them.

Ayn Rand once said: "America's abundance was created not by public sacrifices to the common good, but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes." - Capitalism: The Unknown Ideal, 1966