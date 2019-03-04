Socialism has no place in America: Trish Regan

Many 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls are embracing socialism. This is a home run for President Trump because as appealing as socialism may be to some, as appealing as it sounds, Americans, overall, know better.

Continue Reading Below

There's a reason the economy of the United States of America is the envy of the world. There is a reason we are more successful than any other nation. There is a reason people would leave their home country for the chance at something better. And that's because we are still and -- if we have anything to say about it -- we will always be the land of opportunity.

The socialists want to cap how much money you can make. They say it's immoral to make more than $10 million a year. They want to take up to 70 percent of every dollar you earn. They want to decide how to spend your money.

It's not who we are. We, as Americans, must preserve our ability to dream, to think big. And trust me, if there were no reward on the other end, you think it's worth taking the chances that entrepreneurs take? Or putting in all those hours? Hey, if there's no pay off why bother?

Socialism and freedom are inevitably at odds. That's because socialism fundamentally doesn't reward success. And by not rewarding success, there's no means by which to measure anything.

Advertisement

Economically, socialism cannot support the people. It doesn't work and this has been proven over and over and over again — from the Soviet Union to Cuba to, yes, Venezuela.

The people are rejecting socialism in Venezuela and if we know what's good for us, we will, too.

President Trump is wise to grab this mantle. For the sake of our children and our grandchildren, this invasion of socialism in American politics must end.