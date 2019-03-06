Trish to Pelosi: Show some leadership. It's time to kick Omar OFF Foreign Relations Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. She actually said she didn’t think Omar’s tweets were “intentionally” anti-Semitic. Really? Do we have to remind Speaker Pelosi that this was hardly the first “clear” anti-Semitic incident from the freshman congresswoman? At some point, after what has now become a pattern of behavior, you have to admit what this is… no one believes it is somehow “unintentional."

Shame on the Democrats for not calling out this hate.

They spend so much time going after Donald Trump -- accusing him of hate speech and racism, yet they refuse to call out the likes of the congresswoman from Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, who has made her hatred of Israel abundantly clear.

They refuse to call out the hate speech of Louis Farrakhan, a man who has said such despicable things about Jews that he ought to be completely ostracized by the world, and yet, he’s held up as a leader by the likes of the women who organized the so-called “Women’s March.”

The left complains about hate speech... telling high school students that they can’t wear MAGA red hats, or accusing students who dared to post Trump signs on a college campus of hate speech. For goodness sakes, colleges were banning Trump signs during the presidential election-- the candidate who had been chosen as the Republican nominee!

Why are Democrats the ones determining what hate speech is, when they can’t recognize the hateful anti-Semitic rhetoric of their own party?

Democrats have many problems right now... from socialism to anti-Semitism, and if they continue on this path, this should be shunned by all of America.

Israel is, will, and should always be our ally. We are lucky as a nation to have so many extraordinary Jewish Americans. My advice to Nancy Pelosi tonight — be very careful of this movement, and show some leadership, and call out anti-Semitism for what it really is.