Trish: Democrats should demand transparency in investigation of FBI spying on Trump campaign

Fairness is a concept that should be pretty basic. It is something you’re supposed to learn as a kid in the sandbox. And part of fairness means having enough perspective of yourself and of others to know not to be so hypocritical.

But the Democrats must never have learned how to play nicely in the sandbox.

Because let’s not forget how badly they all wanted the Mueller report - all of it – released. All they could talk about was transparency — and I don’t disagree with them on that. Transparency is healthy. But in fairness, it’s got to work both ways.

This has been all we’ve heard from them, right?

So then, in fairness, in the interest of transparency, why wouldn’t the Democrats, as the representatives for the people in this country, want to have a full investigation into the origin of why the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign?

Because some are selfish, self-motivated and too many have no interest in protecting their constituents, only themselves and their own political futures.

Now we have an attorney general, William Barr, who is seeking real transparency and trying to determine the answer to that very basic question — of why the FBI would spy on a political campaign. And because of that, he finds himself under attack by the very same people that had been yelling about the importance of transparency.

Come on. Be fair.

They’ve subpoenaed Barr, they’ve voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, they’re calling for his resignation or impeachment, they want to fine him — and, this one is pretty rich, they even talk about him as though he’s a crook and want the Justice Department to investigate him.

This is because he dared to offer his interpretation of the Mueller report, and because he’s asking the legitimate question that the country deserves an answer to: Were this country’s intelligence agencies weaponized for political purposes?

I want answers. Everyone should want answers.